Planned Parenthood of Orange

and San Bernardino Counties

General Counsel & VP of Risk

and Compliance

As general counsel and vice president of risk & compliance at Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties, Ramona Thomas oversees the full scope of legal strategy, compliance and governance to support one of the region’s most impactful healthcare providers. In 2024, she rose to prominence as a legal innovator when she successfully challenged the City of Fontana’s unconstitutional attempt to block a Planned Parenthood health center – filing one of the first cases under California’s Proposition 1 and later working with state lawmakers to help draft AB 2085, a landmark bill that became law in September 2024. Thomas’ efforts led to a decisive court ruling in January 2025, clearing the way for a facility that will provide more than 36,000 medical visits annually and create 24 local jobs. Her leadership has expanded access to care for thousands of low-income patients, reinforcing PPOSBC’s mission to deliver equitable, high-quality healthcare across two counties.

