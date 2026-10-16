CEO & Partner

Apriem Advisors

Rhonda Ducote is the president and chief executive officer of Apriem Advisors, the independent Irvine wealth management firm she has led through one of the most successful periods in its history. She brings more than 30 years in financial services, building the firm around clients navigating major transitions including retirement, business sales, inheritance and multigenerational wealth planning. That planning-first approach has produced more than 20% annualized asset growth, nearly 14% annual revenue growth and a client retention rate above 99%, expansion driven almost entirely by organic referrals. Ducote founded Apriem Advisors Women of Wisdom, an initiative reaching hundreds of Southern California women through financial education and mentorship and serves on the advisory board for the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business Center for Investment and Wealth Management.