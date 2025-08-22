Trumark Homes

Southern California Division President

Richard Douglass serves as Southern California division president of Trumark Homes, where he has led operations since 2015 and brings over three decades of experience in real estate development and homebuilding. Responsible for overseeing acquisition, planning, construction and sales across the region, he has managed the development of more than 15,000 homes totaling over $5 billion in revenue. In 2024, Douglass guided Trumark through major land deals and entitlement processes, delivering strong results with 387 closings – well above plan – and preparing for the launch of 10 new communities in 2025. His leadership has earned Trumark industry accolades, including PCBC’s Home of the Year and Professional Builder of the Year. He is a consistent advocate for housing reform and has helped shape regional policy through his work with the Building Industry Association. Douglass received the “Spirit of Life” award from City of Hope and the “Good Scout” award for his civic leadership and community service in Orange County.

