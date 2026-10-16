Richard Levis Minford

Chief Operating Officer

Turion Space

Leading investor relations through an oversubscribed $85-million Series B, Richard Minford is the chief operating officer at Turion Space, the Irvine company building satellite fleets and software for U.S. space domain awareness. Washington Harbour Partners led the April 2026 round. Minford runs go-to-market and built the HR and talent organizations that carried headcount from 75 to more than 200. He arrived from Palantir Technologies, where he negotiated a seven-year renewal of its largest energy-sector contract. In London he captained the London Mets to seven straight British baseball national championships and coached Great Britain’s under-23 program. Turion now holds 28 U.S. government contracts and competes under the Space Force’s $1.8-billion Andromeda program alongside Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris.

