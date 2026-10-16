Advertisement

Richard Levis Minford

Richard Levis Minford

Chief Operating Officer
Turion Space

Leading investor relations through an oversubscribed $85-million Series B, Richard Minford is the chief operating officer at Turion Space, the Irvine company building satellite fleets and software for U.S. space domain awareness. Washington Harbour Partners led the April 2026 round. Minford runs go-to-market and built the HR and talent organizations that carried headcount from 75 to more than 200. He arrived from Palantir Technologies, where he negotiated a seven-year renewal of its largest energy-sector contract. In London he captained the London Mets to seven straight British baseball national championships and coached Great Britain’s under-23 program. Turion now holds 28 U.S. government contracts and competes under the Space Force’s $1.8-billion Andromeda program alongside Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement