Orangewood Foundation

Chief Technology Officer

Rick Wiepking is the chief technology officer at Orangewood Foundation, where he brings over 15 years of nonprofit IT leadership to a mission-driven organization serving youth in need. Since joining Orangewood as IT director, he has led a comprehensive modernization of the foundation’s infrastructure, enabling a seamless pivot to remote operations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal disruption to services. Wiepking’s strategic investments in cybersecurity have fortified the organization’s digital defenses during a period of heightened risk, all while balancing operational needs with risk tolerance. As a member of the executive leadership team, he contributes to long-term strategic planning and cross-departmental efficiency initiatives, informed by his M.B.A. and collaborative mindset. Currently, he is spearheading an AI-driven project designed to reduce administrative burden on frontline staff, empowering them to spend more time directly supporting youth. Wiepking also leads and mentors a high-performing IT team, fostering internal excellence through professional development, strong retention and a culture of service.

