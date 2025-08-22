Breakform Ventures

As founder of Breakform Ventures, Ridaa Murad brings two decades of investment experience shaped by a global upbringing and a behavioral economics mindset. At Breakform, he identifies and backs opportunities in fragmented and dislocated markets, often through partnerships with proven operators and fund managers. His approach emphasizes calculated risk, incentive alignment and long-term strategic value – a philosophy grounded in the lessons of economists like Kahneman, Tversky and Thaler, whose work informs his investment thesis. Prior to launching Breakform, Murad honed his instincts at Bear Stearns and developed a contrarian perspective that favors thoughtful, idiosyncratic decision-making over consensus thinking. A firm believer in execution over perfection, he invests across sectors with a keen eye for inefficiencies and overlooked growth. He currently serves on multiple boards, including CHAAC Ventures, Edge Total Intelligence and Chaldal.com, further amplifying his professional influence across early-stage and growth-stage ecosystems.