Chief Operating Officer

Kahana Feld

Chief Operating Officer

Rina Hunter is the chief operating officer at Kahana Feld, where she has led the firm’s most transformative growth period since joining in 2024. She arrived at a 50-person organization with roughly 25 attorneys and has since helped build it into a National Law Journal 500 firm exceeding 160 attorneys and 300 total employees across six new offices. Hunter leads the operations team covering billing, accounting, IT, recruitment, HR, marketing and professional development, and modernized the firm’s digital infrastructure through a full website redesign, a firmwide intranet and a new financial management system. She also formed an AI committee to pilot emerging tools firmwide. Her year-end charitable campaign, funded by employee contributions and firm matching, supported women’s organizations throughout Orange County and California.

