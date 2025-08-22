Rivian

Founder & CEO

RJ Scaringe is the founder and CEO of Rivian, where he has led the electric vehicle company from its inception in 2009 to its current position as a transformative force in sustainable transportation. Under his leadership, Rivian has scaled its vertically integrated technology platforms, built multi-program manufacturing capabilities and delivered critically acclaimed vehicles including the R1T and R1S, while fulfilling Amazon’s landmark order of 100,000 electric delivery vans – the largest commercial EV order to date. Scaringe oversaw the company’s $14 billion IPO in 2021, established the philanthropic foundation Forever by allocating 1% of pre-IPO equity and guided Rivian through pivotal milestones in 2024 and 2025, including a $5.8-billion joint venture with Volkswagen, a $6.6-billion DOE loan agreement for a new Georgia plant and two consecutive quarters of positive gross profit. Most recently, he launched Rivian’s spinout micro-mobility startup, Also, Inc., and is preparing for the release of the midsize R2 SUV.

