Robb Ryan Fahrion

Flying V Group

Co-Founder & Partner

Robb Fahrion is the co-founder and partner of Flying V Group, a leading digital marketing and advertising agency based in California. Since launching the firm in 2016, he has scaled it into a nationally recognized agency serving clients across industries such as healthcare, technology and professional services. Fahrion’s leadership has driven exceptional results, with Flying V Group achieving record revenue and client satisfaction in 2024. Known for blending data-driven strategy with creative execution, he has also spearheaded pro bono digital campaigns for nonprofits and underserved communities, extending his impact beyond the private sector. A dedicated mentor and community advocate, he volunteers with Chapman University and serves as chief marketing officer for Seed Consulting Group, a nonprofit consulting firm. Fahrion began his career supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and continues to give back through youth coaching and digital equity initiatives. In 2024, he led Flying V Group to secure its largest healthcare and tech accounts to date, expanding its national footprint.

