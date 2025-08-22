Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

President & CEO

Robert T. Braithwaite serves as president and chief executive officer of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, where he oversees strategic growth, hospital operations and quality of care across Hoag’s expanding network. Since taking the helm in 2013, he has led Hoag’s transformation into a leading regional health system with two hospitals, seven institutes and the Hoag Orthopedic Institute, totaling more than 600 beds. Over the past two years, Braithwaite has driven key initiatives, including a $25-million gift to establish a substance abuse treatment center and a $100-million donation from the Sun Family Foundation to develop the new Sun Family Campus in Irvine. Under his leadership, Hoag has achieved Magnet® with Distinction status, one of only 18 hospitals in the nation to earn this elite nursing excellence honor. A Hoag executive since 1992, he also serves on the boards of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce and Irvine Public School Foundation, advancing health and education initiatives in the region.

