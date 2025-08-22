LenderHomePage.com

Chief Executive Officer

Rocky Foroutan is the founder and CEO of LenderHomePage, a leading provider of AI-driven mortgage technology solutions. Since launching the company in 2003, he has transformed it from a small startup into a national platform serving thousands of mortgage professionals. With a background in software development for Fortune 5000 companies, Foroutan recognized early on the need for digital tools tailored to loan officers and brokers. Under his leadership, LenderHomePage introduced LHP 3.0, an AI-powered website and analytics platform and enhanced its Loanzify POS system to improve borrower experience and completion rates. He also led the company to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance and expand its SEO, CRM and social media automation tools. A longtime advocate for innovation, Foroutan recently launched a mentorship initiative that helped over 300 mortgage professionals modernize their digital marketing strategies using AI. He personally codes and reviews every major product release, ensuring the company’s tools reflect the same user-first design philosophy that drove its founding.