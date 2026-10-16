Chief Marketing Officer

Fortra Law

Chief Marketing Officer

Having built a marketing department from nothing, Ruby Keys Boulanger is the chief marketing officer of Fortra Law, where she joined straight out of college and established the strategy, infrastructure and brand foundation behind the firm’s expansion. She created the firm’s conference platform, now one of the premier event series in private lending, drawing hundreds, if not thousands, of professionals annually for education and business development. Over the past two years, Boulanger led the comprehensive rebrand from Geraci LLP to Fortra Law, rebuilding brand identity, messaging, digital presence and market positioning without disrupting client trust. She helped found Women in Private Lending in 2021 and has expanded its reach across a traditionally male-dominated field. During her tenure, Fortra Law has grown from a 15-person team to nearly 100 employees.

