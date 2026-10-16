Chief Financial Officer

Revitate

Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Loch is the chief financial officer at Revitate, the Newport Beach private investment firm holding over $1 billion in assets across real estate and sports investments. His responsibility spans finance, operations, compliance and technology, and he has structured and launched new vehicles including next-generation Opportunity Zone strategies and investments in professional women’s sports franchises, coordinating approvals with league offices and ownership groups. Loch also led a firm-wide modernization of financial systems, data infrastructure and cybersecurity frameworks that sharpened investor transparency. He served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Gapstow Capital Partners and belongs to the CFO Circle of Orange County. Earlier, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO, where he ran private equity financial control for closed-end funds deploying over $20 billion.

