Ryan Michael Westerdahl

Co-Founder & CEO

Turion Space

An oversubscribed $85-million Series B behind him, Ryan Westerdahl is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Turion Space. He founded the Irvine company through Y Combinator in 2021 to build a commercially viable path from orbital intelligence into in-space logistics, servicing, assembly and manufacturing. Westerdahl spent more than eight years at SpaceX first, working as a propulsion dynamicist on the Merlin engine program, leading Block 5 anomaly investigations. Turion’s DROID.001 and DROID.002 missions delivered more than 40,000 non-Earth images and made it the first NOAA-licensed commercial provider of resolved Non-Earth Imaging in the United States. Turion now holds 28 U.S. government contracts and employs over 200 people in Irvine, and Westerdahl is leading it through a fivefold increase in spacecraft production capacity.