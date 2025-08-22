Veritone

CEO, President, Co-Founder

& Chairman of the Board

Ryan Steelberg is the co-founder, president, CEO and chairman of Veritone, Inc., where he leads the company’s mission to build human-centered AI solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence for the public and private sectors. A pioneer in digital media and artificial intelligence, he has co-founded multiple industry-shaping companies over the past 25 years, including dMarc Broadcasting and AdForce, one of the first internet ad-serving platforms. Since co-founding Veritone in 2014, Steelberg has driven the company’s growth into a trusted enterprise AI leader through innovations like aiWARE and high-impact solutions such as iDEMS, an AI-powered digital evidence management system used by law enforcement. Under his leadership, Veritone has also launched theCAAVault with CAA to protect digital assets, introduced the Veritone Data Refinery to enhance data monetization and deepened its commercial reach through strategic partnerships. Beyond the business, Steelberg champions corporate philanthropy through initiatives supporting veterans, children’s health and ALS research.

