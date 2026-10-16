Founder & Managing Attorney

Law Offices of Sabrina Li

Sabrina Li is the founder and managing attorney at the Law Offices of Sabrina Li, which she started as a solo immigration practice in 2012 and has since built into a firm serving clients nationwide from offices in Pasadena, Santa Ana and Dallas. She is a California Certified Specialist in Immigration and Nationality Law, a distinction held by only a small share of attorneys statewide. Li concentrates on removal defense, waivers of inadmissibility, family and employment-based petitions, federal litigation and cases at the intersection of criminal and immigration law. She expanded the firm’s legal and operational teams through a period of unprecedented demand while providing public legal education through seminars and media appearances. The firm ranked among the Top 15 fastest-growing law firms in the nation.