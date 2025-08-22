Cal Flavor Avocados

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer of Cal Flavor Avocados, Sammy Perricone brings 25 years of experience and a deep-rooted family legacy to his leadership of the premium produce brand. A third-generation business leader, he has played a central role in evolving the company – originally founded as Perricone Farms in the 1930s by his grandfather – into a modern, luxury fruit staple known for its quality and freshness. He previously helped build and successfully exit Perricone Farms’ citrus juice division, once the nation’s largest fresh-squeezed juice producer. At Cal Flavor, Perricone leads brand identity, market strategy and visual storytelling, ensuring that every avocado reflects the family’s unwavering commitment to integrity, craftsmanship and farm-to-table excellence. His passion for innovation is inspired by timeless elements of art, music and luxury culture, all of which inform the brand’s elevated aesthetic and consumer appeal. Dedicated to honoring his grandfather’s mission while looking toward future growth, he also serves on the board of the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles.