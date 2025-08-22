Lyra Health

Chief Financial Officer

Sandra Beaver, chief financial officer for Lyra Health, joined the market leader in employer mental health benefits in June 2025. A strategic financial leader, she is strengthening Lyra’s financial infrastructure to meet surging global demand for mental health care. Beaver was instrumental in the company’s recent acquisition of Bend Health, a pediatric mental health care leader, announced just one month after her arrival. She previously served as CFO of Evolus, a publicly traded medical aesthetics company. There, she helped drive 2024 preliminary net revenue to $266 million, a 32% increase over the prior year. In 2023, Beaver was instrumental in expanding the company’s product portfolio and commercial footprint in U.S. and European markets, broadening its estimated total addressable market by 78% to approximately $6 billion.

