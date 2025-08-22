Visit Anaheim

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer at Visit Anaheim, Scott Oklin brings over 15 years of experience in travel, tourism, brand marketing and strategic partnerships to his role promoting one of California’s top destinations. Prior to joining Visit Anaheim, he spent a decade at Travelzoo, where he forged impactful partnerships with major entertainment and travel brands, elevating campaign reach and engagement. At Visit Anaheim, Oklin has launched nationally recognized marketing initiatives, including the Anaheim Ducks away uniform sponsorship and the imaginative, kid-led “Imaginagency” campaign featuring Tia Mowry. He also introduced a celebrity influencer strategy that spotlights high-profile figures with authentic ties to Orange County, deepening the destination’s resonance with diverse audiences. His background includes corporate sponsorship work with the Washington Commanders and an M.B.A. focused on sports management, underscoring his strategic and creative approach. As a frequent panelist and podcast guest, Oklin contributes to broader conversations shaping the tourism industry’s future through innovation and storytelling.