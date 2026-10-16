Advertisement

Sharon Johnson

Sharon Johnson

Chief Human Resources Officer
Orange County Community Foundation
Head of Human Resources

Sharon Johnson is the chief human resources officer at Orange County Community Foundation, directing every facet of the people function from employee experience to recruitment and retention strategy. She led the organization’s participation in McKinsey & Company’s Organizational Health Index Survey, moving OCCF from the 85th to the 93rd percentile over two years for its ability to align around a common vision and execute strategy. Johnson also implemented Paylocity, the cloud-based human capital management platform that streamlined HR operations across the foundation. She brings more than 25 years spanning manufacturing, retail, distribution and higher education, including a post as executive director of human resources at California State University, San Bernardino, where she was second-ranking HR leader for an institution employing more than 2,000 faculty and staff.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement