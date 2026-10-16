Chief Human Resources Officer

Orange County Community Foundation

Head of Human Resources

Sharon Johnson is the chief human resources officer at Orange County Community Foundation, directing every facet of the people function from employee experience to recruitment and retention strategy. She led the organization’s participation in McKinsey & Company’s Organizational Health Index Survey, moving OCCF from the 85th to the 93rd percentile over two years for its ability to align around a common vision and execute strategy. Johnson also implemented Paylocity, the cloud-based human capital management platform that streamlined HR operations across the foundation. She brings more than 25 years spanning manufacturing, retail, distribution and higher education, including a post as executive director of human resources at California State University, San Bernardino, where she was second-ranking HR leader for an institution employing more than 2,000 faculty and staff.

