360 Destination Group

Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Shelly Archer is the managing partner and co-founder of 360 Destination Group (360DG), where she leads one of the nation’s top destination management companies across 18 U.S. markets. With over 30 years in the travel and events industry, she began her career aboard luxury cruise lines before founding Destination PROS in 2003. Following a strategic merger, she co-founded 360DG in 2012, scaling it into a premier firm delivering immersive corporate experiences. Archer has played a pivotal role in producing high-profile events for Fortune 500 companies and has driven double-digit growth through creative strategy and operational expansion. In 2023, she was recognized among Eventex’s 100 Most Influential People in the Events Industry. A mentor and advocate for emerging talent, she actively supports young professionals in hospitality. Archer also fosters a workplace culture rooted in flexibility and balance, empowering teams to thrive