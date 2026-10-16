Chief Executive Officer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire

Sloane Keane is the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire, an advocate for social change through youth mentorship. She joined the organization in 2013 as director of development, creating funding strategies that tripled agency revenue and doubled the number of matches supported annually. Since becoming CEO in 2018, Keane has continued the growth trajectory for the network’s second-largest agency nationwide, strengthening its impact on disconnected youth across Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. She works closely with the board, staff, donors and community partners to ensure the sustainability of BBBS’s mission. She also serves as a California Volunteers commissioner and chairperson of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of California. Keane holds a B.A. in advertising from Penn State University.