Co-Founder

Regal Court Reporting

Co-Founder of Regal Court Reporting Stephanie Leslie launched the award-winning firm in 2007 alongside her husband Isaiah Leslie and has positioned it as the premier California firm acquiring independently owned court reporting agencies. She has served on the California Deposition Reporters Association Board as a district representative and as president for two consecutive years, devoting more than 300 hours to the organization. Leslie has presented at national conferences for NCRA, Cal DRA and NVRA and contributed to publications including the Daily Journal. Major League Baseball recently tapped her to cover press conferences across 14 games in four states. She also serves on the fundraising committee for The Hutchinson Bell of Southern California, a nonprofit raising scholarship and camp funds for local students.