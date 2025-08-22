Allied Universal

Global Chairman & CEO

At the helm of Allied Universal, Steve Jones serves as global chairman and CEO of the world’s leading security and facility services provider, overseeing operations in more than 100 countries and partnerships with over 400 Fortune 500 companies. Since joining Universal Protection Services in 1996, he has transformed the company from a $12-million regional business into a $21-billion global enterprise through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Under Jones’ leadership, Allied Universal has become the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh globally. A recognized leader in the security industry, he has earned accolades including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Orange County Business Journal’s Entrepreneur of the Year and the Vistage International Leadership Award. He is the author of No Off Season and a frequent contributor to national outlets including CNN, Bloomberg and Forbes. Jones serves on multiple boards and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and the CEO Forum.