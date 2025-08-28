Advertisement
OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

Photo Gallery: The 2025 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

OC Executive Awards
By LA Times Studios Staff
The OC Executive Awards, held August 22 at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum Hotel, brought together Southern California’s business leadership for a day of thoughtful conversation, insights, networking and, most importantly, recognizing dedicated businesspeople. Here are some snapshots of the day, which gave attendees a chance to celebrate all of the honorees, finalists and nominees from all types of L.A. businesses.

Attendees at the 2025 OC Executive Awards
(back row) Marcus Bhathal, Alex Bhathal, Julia Nguyen, Ryan Loch, Robert Lang (front row) Nicole Bhathal, Raj Bhathal, Marta Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage, Rahul Guggail
(David Arellanes)

1

Christine Doane, Heather Everett

2

Isaiah Leslie, Stephanie Leslie

3

Monica Nunez, Tracey Hill

4

Brenna Liana, Marshall Deogracia

5

Vince Phorn, Michael Ritchie, Blaire Finrow, Anna Cyrier, Breanna Liana, Joe Cover, Allan Goh

Jim Holas, Alex Berg, Marnie Bloom, Elise Millington, Kris Maher, Brett Lawrence, Stephanie Walker, Amaya Genaro
(David Arellanes)
1

Renett Banagas, Dawn Reese

2

Ashley Kemp, Tammy Cooper

3

Mike Perricone, Sammy Perricone, Paula Steurer

4

Gary Tucker, Cherise Tejada, Vicki Cortese, John Emma, Taylor McAllister, Gregory Pierce

2025 OC Executive Awards
(back row) Jordan Abushawish, Kathleen Linder, Michael Hunn (front row) Deanne Thompson, Zeinab Dabbah, Tiffany Kaaiakamanu, Linda Lee, Yunkyung Kim, Blair Contratto, Kelly BrunoNelson, Janis Rizzuto

1

Perla Mendoza, David Drakeford, Gregory Scott, Nahla Kayali

2

Annie Nguyen, Paul Caliandro, Kelly Nguyen, Tyler De Jong

3

Fernando Jimenez

4

CJ & Chad Smith

5

Tish Berbaum

2025 OC Executive Awards
(standing) Krista Palacio, Tommy Roberts, David Milligan, Leslie Tribble, Andreas Wagner, Tammy Marovich (sitting) Dawn Maroney, Alison Trinidad, Katherine Kao, John Kao
(David Arellanes)

1

Ramona Thomas

2

Valida Souvanlasy, Ikram Guerd

3

Lauren Becker, Bruan Sheridan

4

Ann Fong, Joe Cover

LA Times Studios Staff

At Los Angeles Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.
