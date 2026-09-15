Photo Gallery: The 2026 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

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On September 9, more than 200 Orange County executives gathered at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum for the Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, hosted by LA Times Studios Business. The event honored an impressive lineup of honorees, finalists and nominees whose leadership and innovation continue to drive Southern California’s economy forward. Explore the moments captured from the celebration below.
1. Joseph Hurley (Sierra Aversano) 2. Sandra Crouch, Jas Kaur, Debora Wondercheck, Keisha Lucier, Jordana Ripp (Sierra Aversano) 3. Michael Evans, George Plazola, Jesse Sanchez (Sierra Aversano) 4. Dennis Percell, Laura Miles, Nader Hazzan (Sierra Aversano)
1. Subba Kethu (Sierra Aversano) 2. Pooja Bhalla (Sierra Aversano) 3. (standing) Anna Cyrier, Vince Phorn, Joe Cover, Nicholas Murakami (seated) Ken Johnson, Anne Pachl, Eric Gallagher (Sierra Aversano) 4. David Sutton, John Khamis, Laurie Peterson, Mari-Anne Kehler, Matthew Cruz, David Sternberg (Sierra Aversano)
1. Daniel Jenkins (Sierra Aversano) 2. Paula Steurer, Isaiah Leslie, Stephanie Leslie (Sierra Aversano) 3. Kelsey Morgan (Sierra Aversano) 4. Tim Smith, Jeff Myers, Byron Culp (Sierra Aversano) 5. Chris Whitaker, Kristin Whitaker, Natalie Reider, John Osowski (Sierra Aversano)
1. Rob Ward, Colin Fraser, Kristen Schmitt, Ryan Bykerk, Susan Heller, Marilyn Kim (Sierra Aversano) 2. Suzanne Preston, Angie Arias, Priscilla Aguilar, Monica Seely, Sharon Johnson, Edith Guefroudje, Anastasia Rowland, Cathleen Otero, Tammy Tumbling (Sierra Aversano) 3. Steffani Stevens, Judy Costino, Gary Lu, David Coulter, Sophia Tran (Sierra Aversano) 4. Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards (Sierra Aversano)