200+ Nominees, Eight Categories: Orange County’s 2026 Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

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On September 9, executives from across Orange County gathered in the ballroom of the Marriott Irvine Spectrum to celebrate the achievements of business leaders who have thrived amid a changing business environment shaped by technology and new expectations from the labor force.

Hosted by LA Times Studios Business, the event brought together more than 200 people representing leading industries, such as banking, law, healthcare, aerospace, consumer goods and nonprofit organizations, to honor executives across eight executive categories.

The midday event began with a panel discussion titled “The Leadership Imperative: A New Playbook for Leading Through Change,” which was moderated by David Coffaro, CEO and president of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce. It featured insights from Eric Gallagher, partner and CPA at Withum, and Colin Fraser, shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP.

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Panelists offered key insights into new expectations from the labor force and on incorporating technological advancements, including AI, to achieve business objectives. Other topics discussed included issues companies face as they scale into larger organizations, including the delegation of responsibilities by founders and CEOs. Key issues include updating older contracts, training management and reducing risk.

“The Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards are a good place to connect with executive talent and company leadership in Southern California. It’s a great recognition of the people and companies that drive business growth and have a valuable impact to the local economy and community. It’s always a pleasure to attend and network with the exceptional leaders who come along and are acknowledged for their outstanding contributions,” said Collene Greenlee, managing director and West region head for Citi Commercial Bank.

After a brief respite for lunch, LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan set the stage for the awards ceremony. There were more than 200 nominees, with six finalists in each category. Here is the full list of honorees:

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Chief Financial Officer

Honoree

Laurie Peterson | Chief Financial Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire

Finalists

Ommid Bavarian | Chief Financial Officer, Revolv3

Benjamin Brewster | Chief Financial Officer – Corporate, Pathway Capital Management

Ryan Loch | Chief Financial Officer, Revitate

Gary Lu | Chief Financial Officer, ConsumerDirect, Inc.

Jenn Ryu | Chief Financial Officer, RGP

Chief Information / Technology Officer

Honoree

Subba Kethu | Director, Head of IT & AI / CIO, Kia America

Finalists

Jon Asher | Chief Technology Officer, Nekter Juice Bar

Eric Brady | Chief Information Officer, Eagle Community Credit Union

Taison Kearney | Chief Information Security Officer, Kantata

Tyler James Pierce | Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Turion Space

Prashant Urkudey | Chief Information Officer, Rand Technology

Chief Operating Officer

Honoree

Christina Salcido | Chief Operating Officer, Girl Scouts of Orange County

Finalists

Rina Hunter | Chief Operating Officer, Kahana Feld

Adam Laitsas | Global Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Vans

Michael Murray | Chief Operating Officer, JustFoodForDogs

Eric Paulsen | Chief Operating Officer, Kidder Mathews

Katherine Vescera | Partner & Chief Operating Officer, TALG, Ltd.

Chief Marketing Officer

Honoree

Kerry Konrady | Chief Marketing Officer, OluKai

Finalists

Ruby Keys Boulanger | Chief Marketing Officer, Fortra Law

Cheryl Calandrino | Chief Marketing Officer, South Division, Providence

Nate Chang | Chief Marketing Officer, Sequel Brands

Chris Georgieff | Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

David Levi Novick | Chief Growth Officer, Darn Digital Corporation

Head of Human Resources

Honoree

Jessica Novak | Chief People Officer, Evolus

Finalists

Ramona Agrela | Senior Vice President & Vice Chancellor, Human Resources, UC Irvine / UCI Health

Joy Corpora | Chief People & Culture Officer, Orangewood Foundation

R. Scott Griffin | Chief People Officer, Rivian

Gina Hartigan | Chief People Officer, Kantata

Sharon Johnson | Chief Human Resources Officer, Orange County Community Foundation

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In-House Counsel

Honoree

Loretta Cecil | Global General Counsel, Allied Universal

Finalists

Eric W. Cheung | Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Brian Cruz | Senior Associate General Counsel, Anduril Industries, Inc.

Wendy Wan-Juoh Huang | Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, Prospera Hotels

Jeffrey Plumer | General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Evolus

Michelle Stover Smith | General Counsel, Ambry Genetics Corporation

Founder

Honoree

David Bryan Coulter | Chief Executive Officer, Founder & Chairman, ConsumerDirect, Inc.

Finalists

Lev Barinskiy | Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SmartFinancial

Matt Grimm | Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Anduril Industries, Inc.

Kelsey Rae Morgan | Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, EverFree

Kristen Lee Schmitt | Founder, WELL Premium Water

David A. Warren | Co-Founder & Chairman, Bridgeford

President / CEO

Honoree

Pooja Bhalla | Chief Executive Officer, Illumination Health + Home

Finalists

LaVal Brewer | President & Chief Executive Officer, South County Outreach

Steve Jones | Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Allied Universal

Craig Powell | President, Turelk Inc.

Susan Taylor | President & Chief Executive Officer, Juice It Up!

Darren Williams | President & Chief Executive Officer, Wescom Financial

The October issue of Business by LAT Studios will provide a complete recap of this year’s OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards with a photo gallery, insights from the panel discussion and profiles of all the honorees, finalists and nominees. The print magazine, along with the digital version, publishes on Sunday, October 18!