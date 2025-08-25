Advertisement
OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

2025 OC Executive Awards Casts Spotlight on Orange County Business Leaders

OC Executive Awards
(Photos by David Arellanes)
Alan LaGuardia
By Alan LaGuardia
Senior Content Strategist Contact

At the 2025 Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, held Friday, August 22 at Irvine Spectrum, the overriding theme was honoring those business professionals who make the Southland county tick – as well as give it its own look and feel that makes OC distinct among California’s major business centers.

OC Executive Awards

Orange County, long held as a hotbed for innovation, transportation, health services, higher education and some of the biggest and brightest in restaurants and hospitality, found many lines of business honored by the 2025 awards. In addition, the individuals represented featured a wide variety of business professionals, from C-Suiters to nonprofit leaders across every age range and professional background.

Advertisement

The afternoon of celebration began with a networking coffee event, where the gathered attendees were afforded the opportunity to catch up and discuss a year of business that has presented myriad opportunities and challenges, from political shifts, talk of tariffs and natural disasters that have shaped profits, losses and modes of operation in Southern California and beyond.

OC Executive Awards

Then, guests were treated to an informative panel discussion, “Innovating for Growth: Technology, Leadership and Talent in OC’s Next Era,” moderated by LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan. The participants, Lisa Lane Cardin, executive director of Taco Bell Foundation, and Allen Goh, partner at Withum, shared actionable advice on how they’ve shifted business lines and strategies to remain ahead of the curve, both in Orange County and worldwide, while keeping their focus on their clients and larger brand stories.

Advertisement
OC Executive Awards

After a luncheon in the ballroom, featuring tables beautifully accented by floral arrangements from Petals LA, the OC Executive Awards were presented to nine deserving business leaders. These hardworking and dedicated individuals named as the 2025 honorees were exemplars in their fields, creating workspaces that are at the apex of Orange County’s best organizations.

OC Executive Awards
OC Executive Awards
OC Executive Awards
OC Executive Awards
Advertisement

See the full list of 2025’s OC Executive Award honorees, finalists and nominees here.

For all the participants gathered during Friday’s event, a key takeaway was just how many diverse and noteworthy lines of business take place in Orange County.

The full OC Executive Awards recap magazine will publish on September 21, 2025.

More from LA Times Studios Business

Aerial view of the downtown area of Burbank, California, USA

Burbank Senior Artists’ Colony Sold for $31.5 Million

Aerial view of the beautiful rose garden at Cal Poly Pomona with Mount Baldy in distance

Cal Poly Pomona Acquired 636-bed Apartments for $126 Million to Expand Student Housing

JLL

Nine-Story Office Building in the Heart of Pasadena Has Been Sold

Lakewood Center exterior entrance

Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Lyon Living and Silverpeak Announce Acquisition and Redevelopment of Lakewood Center

Law firm Gibson Dunn expands into Century City trophy office building

Law Firm Gibson Dunn Expands Into Century City Trophy Office Building

Downtown San Diego Intentional Airport Cityscape Backdrop

Alterra IOS Acquires Multi-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in San Diego

Industrial Commerce Office Building.

Q2 2025 CRE Report: Southern California Industrial Market Strengthens as Office Market Continues Slide

Pacific Trails, an 84-unit apartment community in Covina, CA

Mogharebi Group Arranges $21-Million Sale of Covina Apartments

84-unit apartment building in Azusa, CA

Langdon Park Capital and Standard Real Estate Investments Acquire 84-Unit Workforce Housing Community

Two industrial buildings totaling 274,170 square feet at 6250 and 6270 Caballero Blvd. in Buena Park

Elion Purchases Two Industrial Buildings in Buena Park

OC Executive Forum & Leadership AwardsBusiness Events
Alan LaGuardia

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Escapes. Travel. Adventure. section.

Advertisement