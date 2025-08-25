2025 OC Executive Awards Casts Spotlight on Orange County Business Leaders

At the 2025 Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, held Friday, August 22 at Irvine Spectrum, the overriding theme was honoring those business professionals who make the Southland county tick – as well as give it its own look and feel that makes OC distinct among California’s major business centers.

Orange County, long held as a hotbed for innovation, transportation, health services, higher education and some of the biggest and brightest in restaurants and hospitality, found many lines of business honored by the 2025 awards. In addition, the individuals represented featured a wide variety of business professionals, from C-Suiters to nonprofit leaders across every age range and professional background.

The afternoon of celebration began with a networking coffee event, where the gathered attendees were afforded the opportunity to catch up and discuss a year of business that has presented myriad opportunities and challenges, from political shifts, talk of tariffs and natural disasters that have shaped profits, losses and modes of operation in Southern California and beyond.

Then, guests were treated to an informative panel discussion, “Innovating for Growth: Technology, Leadership and Talent in OC’s Next Era,” moderated by LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan. The participants, Lisa Lane Cardin, executive director of Taco Bell Foundation, and Allen Goh, partner at Withum, shared actionable advice on how they’ve shifted business lines and strategies to remain ahead of the curve, both in Orange County and worldwide, while keeping their focus on their clients and larger brand stories.

After a luncheon in the ballroom, featuring tables beautifully accented by floral arrangements from Petals LA , the OC Executive Awards were presented to nine deserving business leaders. These hardworking and dedicated individuals named as the 2025 honorees were exemplars in their fields, creating workspaces that are at the apex of Orange County’s best organizations.

For all the participants gathered during Friday’s event, a key takeaway was just how many diverse and noteworthy lines of business take place in Orange County.

The full OC Executive Awards recap magazine will publish on September 21, 2025.