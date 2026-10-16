Director, Head of IT & AI (CIO)

Kia America

Subba Kethu is a digital transformation leader and the director, head of IT & AI (CIO) at Kia America, headquartered in Irvine, California. He provides CIO-level leadership and strategic direction across all IT activities for Kia America, including enterprise IT operations, infrastructure, cloud strategy, automotive vehicle technologies, IT budget management, data and analytics, information security and compliance, artificial intelligence and technology transformation. With over 25 years of IT leadership experience spanning both private and public sectors and multiple industry verticals, Kethu has a consistent track record of driving innovation, productivity, quality and customer satisfaction.

He leads digital transformation and enterprise technology strategy for Kia North America, reporting directly to the president and CEO, and chairs the IT and AI Steering Committees while serving as an executive member of Hyundai Motor Group’s Global IT Committee. Kethu built Kia’s enterprise data and AI operations from the ground up, establishing modern AI and data governance frameworks and deploying generative and agentic AI at scale across customer, dealer and employee experiences. His accomplishments include delivering over $50 million in profit expansion and 28% cost reduction through enterprise AI, automation, cloud and digital transformation initiatives, and he has built and led high-performing global teams across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea.

Kethu has previously held roles at Accenture, MAXIMUS, Corinthian Colleges and Compuware. He holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from Lawrence Technological University, a PMP and PBA from PMI and serves as a governing body member for the Gartner Southern California CIO Community. He was recognized on StateTech Magazine’s “Worth Following in 2025” list and has been a featured speaker at industry events, including the Infosys Americas Confluence 2025 and the Evanta Southern California CIO Executive Summit. Kethu’s certifications include AAISM, CISM and AWS Cloud Architect.