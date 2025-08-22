BKM Capital Partners

Senior Managing Director, Operations & Administration

Susan Rounds is the senior managing director of operations and administration at BKM Capital Partners, where she leads with a human-centric, operationally strategic approach that has redefined company culture and organizational impact. As the only female executive at the firm, she has championed inclusivity while driving improvements across operations, technology, marketing and, most recently, property management and accounting. Rounds’ oversight now spans all 13 regional offices across the western U.S., supporting nearly half of BKM’s team and anchoring company-wide transformation. Under her leadership, BKM has introduced pay equity audits, implemented job architecture strategies and increased female representation to 58% through intentional hiring efforts. She also serves as chair of both the Compensation and ESG Committees, where she has launched initiatives ranging from bias training to the firm’s first GRESB submission. Rounds continues to mentor through CREW Orange County and SHRM while developing BKM’s next generation of leaders through one-on-one coaching and leadership training programs.

