Juice It Up!

President/CEO

Susan Taylor is the president and chief executive officer at Juice It Up!, the smoothie, raw juice and acai bowl franchise she has led to consecutive record sales years since her 2020 elevation. Systemwide sales climbed 10% to $54.5 million in 2025, with the top 20% and top 50% of locations both posting average unit volume gains of 4.4%. Taylor opened seven locations that year across Oklahoma, Nevada and California and signed 12 franchise agreements adding 24 units to the pipeline, including a four-unit Texas deal. Her menu cadence drove snack sales up 117% year over year. She also secured a multi-year Los Angeles Angels partnership, renewed three times and opened a location at Angel Stadium. Taylor now targets doubling the roughly 100-unit system within four years.