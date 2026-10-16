Chief Information Security Officer

Kantata

Chief Information / Technology Officer

Taison Kearney is the chief information security officer at Kantata, responsible for safeguarding enterprise systems, driving compliance and building security infrastructure that supports the software company’s growth. He led a comprehensive application rationalization initiative following the Mavenlink and Kimble merger, consolidating disparate technology stacks and eliminating redundant systems to establish a unified architecture that materially reduced the combined organization’s attack surface. Kearney also drove cross-functional alignment on enterprise security strategy, tying security priorities directly to business objectives at every level of the company. He oversaw the implementation of privacy-by-design principles and strengthened data governance frameworks to meet evolving global privacy regulations. His career spans more than two decades, including senior security leadership roles at Cloudvirga and Greenwave Systems before joining Kantata.

