Technologent

CEO & CFO

At the helm of Technologent as CEO and CFO, Tammy Cooper oversees the company’s strategic direction, financial management and talent development initiatives across its global operations. A passionate and people-focused leader, she launched a mentorship program that pairs employees with peers and senior leaders to support professional growth and ensure no one at Technologent feels stuck in a 9-to-5 job without a future. Cooper is responsible for strategic planning, audit, HR functions and compensation reviews, and she continually finds ways to invest in her team – such as bringing over 200 employees to Hawaii for the 2025 National Sales Meeting. She also integrates her commitment to community service into the workplace, organizing companywide blood drives and CPR training. In a recent virtual forum attended by over 90 employees, she provided resources for the “sandwich generation” balancing caregiving for children and aging parents. Guided by her motto “send the elevator back down,” Cooper exemplifies leadership through action, service and inclusion.