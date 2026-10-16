Co-Owner & Partner

TALG, Ltd.

As the co-owner and partner at TALG, Ltd., Tenny Rostomian-Amin handles contentious multi-million-dollar marital disputes and complex family law matters. She works as a Certified Family Law Mediator, protecting client interests through precise advocacy while guiding parties toward resolutions outside the courtroom. Rostomian-Amin maintains an active presence in both the Orange County Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association, collaborating with peers to raise standards across family law practice. She leads initiatives within the National Association of Women Business Owners, working alongside executives to expand opportunities for women-led enterprises. Fluent in Armenian, she brings cross-cultural fluency to a diverse clientele. Rostomian-Amin holds an LL.M. in dispute resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law, the nation’s top-ranked program in the discipline.