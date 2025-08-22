Hyundai Motor America

Thomas N. Vanderford, Jr. serves as associate general counsel and executive director of litigation at Hyundai Motor America, where he has led the company’s national product litigation strategy since 1992. With over three decades of experience, he oversees trial activity across the country and has been admitted pro hac vice in more than a dozen states. In addition to managing complex litigation, Vanderford advises global Hyundai engineers on regulatory compliance and liability prevention. He plays an active role in national legal thought leadership, currently serving as chair of the Product Liability Advisory Council and holding prior leadership roles within the ABA’s Product Liability Committee. He is also a member of ATRA’s Board of Directors and participates in policy-shaping initiatives through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s National Chamber Litigation Center. A frequent speaker on autonomous vehicle litigation and trial practice, Vanderford brings unmatched expertise and consistency to Hyundai’s legal strategy, anchoring the company’s approach to risk, safety and innovation.

