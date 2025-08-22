Landsea Homes

California Division President

Tom Baine is the California division president of Landsea Homes, where he oversees all planning and development across one of the builder’s fastest-growing regions. With over 35 years in real estate, he has led award-winning communities across Orange County, the Inland Empire and Northern California. Since joining Landsea in 2018, Baine has championed innovative, all-electric, smart home communities such as Avelina and Essex + Gage, delivering record sales and sustainability milestones. Under his leadership, the California division reported a 107% increase in sales in 2023, bolstered by thoughtful urban planning and high-demand locations. He has also spearheaded initiatives that incorporate lifestyle-focused amenities, transforming homeownership into community living. Baine’s work with HomeAid Orange County, including the renovation of La Veta Village, underscores a commitment to accessible housing and civic impact. He continues to expand Landsea’s footprint through projects like Mason in Anaheim, advancing tech-integrated housing solutions for modern buyers across Southern California.

