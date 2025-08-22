Advertisement

Tom Baine

Landsea Homes
California Division President

Tom Baine is the California division president of Landsea Homes, where he oversees all planning and development across one of the builder’s fastest-growing regions. With over 35 years in real estate, he has led award-winning communities across Orange County, the Inland Empire and Northern California. Since joining Landsea in 2018, Baine has championed innovative, all-electric, smart home communities such as Avelina and Essex + Gage, delivering record sales and sustainability milestones. Under his leadership, the California division reported a 107% increase in sales in 2023, bolstered by thoughtful urban planning and high-demand locations. He has also spearheaded initiatives that incorporate lifestyle-focused amenities, transforming homeownership into community living. Baine’s work with HomeAid Orange County, including the renovation of La Veta Village, underscores a commitment to accessible housing and civic impact. He continues to expand Landsea’s footprint through projects like Mason in Anaheim, advancing tech-integrated housing solutions for modern buyers across Southern California.
