Co-Founder

Talonvest Capital

More than $15 billion in commercial real estate transactions financed, Tom Sherlock is the co-founder of Orange County-based Talonvest Capital. He has worked as a lender, a principal, an investor and an advisor across four decades, a range that sharpens how he structures deals when markets fracture. Sherlock launched Talonvest in 2010 on independent advisory built around expertise rather than transaction volume. He served as president of NAIOP Southern California and as a director on its National Board, and co-founded NAIOP’s Young Professionals Group, now counting approximately 700 graduates. He teaches in the MBA program at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business. As a trustee of Ronald McDonald House Orange County, Sherlock has helped make Talonvest the Walk for Kids’ top corporate fundraising team 11 years running, earning recognition as Orange County’s Outstanding Small Corporation on National Philanthropy Day.