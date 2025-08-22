Child Creativity Lab

Chief Executive Officer

As chief executive officer of Child Creativity Lab, Tracey Hill leads one of Orange County’s most innovative nonprofits focused on advancing creativity and STEAM education for youth. Since joining the organization in 2020, she has led a dramatic post-pandemic transformation, tripling the budget, staff and number of children served. Hill’s background in entertainment marketing and brand strategy has fueled successful partnerships with leading companies such as Edwards Lifesciences, Southern California Edison and Genesis Motor America to co-develop STEAM kits that connect classroom learning with real-world innovation. She has also expanded the organization’s board of directors, drawing in influential corporate leaders to support long-term growth. Her leadership earned her the 2024 Outstanding Small Non-Profit Businessperson of the Year award in Santa Ana. Hill remains committed to using creativity as a tool for empowerment and education, helping students develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed for a successful future.