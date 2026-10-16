Chief Operating Officer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire

A nonprofit and education leader dedicated to empowering youth, Tracy Carmichael is the chief operating officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire. She oversees organizational operations and initiatives focused on creating meaningful, life-changing opportunities for young people across the region. Carmichael is known for her collaborative leadership style, her passion for community impact and her commitment to developing programs that help youth realize their full potential. She brings a background spanning education, nonprofit leadership and community engagement to organizational growth and mentorship advocacy. She is also an active voice in leadership development and community partnerships, championing mentorship, education and investment in the next generation, and strengthens communities through mentorship, innovation and strategic leadership.