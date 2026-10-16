Tyler James Pierce

Co-Founder & CTO

Turion Space

Delivering more than 40,000 non-Earth images from orbit, Tyler Pierce is the co-founder and CEO at Turion Space, the Irvine company building satellite fleets and software for U.S. and allied space domain awareness. He started Turion in 2020 and has scaled its engineering organization from clean sheet to roughly 200 employees. Missions DROID.001 and DROID.002 made Turion the first NOAA-licensed commercial provider of resolved Non-Earth Imaging in the United States, validating the architecture now driving its next-generation DROID spacecraft and Starfire software platform. Pierce built that technical judgment at SpaceX, analyzing Falcon 9 and Dragon propulsion systems, then at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and ATA Engineering. Turion holds 30 U.S. government contracts and competes under the Pentagon’s $1.8-billion Andromeda program.