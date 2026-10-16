Chief Operating Officer

Rove Charging

Vaughan Johnson is the chief operating officer at Rove Charging who oversees operations from entitlement and permitting through construction and daily management of integrated facilities combining EV charging, solar PV and battery energy storage. He works directly with cities to expand public charging infrastructure and improve regional air quality. Johnson brings 15 years across renewable energy systems, civil engineering and construction management, with prior leadership roles at Pathway Power, Lightsource BP and SolarReserve, where he completed what was then Colorado’s largest solar project at 240 MWac. He led development of Rove Costa Mesa, the largest fast charging center in the city where he lives, and is now overseeing six more sites in Oceanside, Buena Park, Palm Desert, Corona, Long Beach and Torrance. He holds professional engineering licenses in several states and his LEED AP.