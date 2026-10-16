Advertisement

Vaughan Johnson

Vaughan Johnson

Chief Operating Officer
Rove Charging

Vaughan Johnson is the chief operating officer at Rove Charging who oversees operations from entitlement and permitting through construction and daily management of integrated facilities combining EV charging, solar PV and battery energy storage. He works directly with cities to expand public charging infrastructure and improve regional air quality. Johnson brings 15 years across renewable energy systems, civil engineering and construction management, with prior leadership roles at Pathway Power, Lightsource BP and SolarReserve, where he completed what was then Colorado’s largest solar project at 240 MWac. He led development of Rove Costa Mesa, the largest fast charging center in the city where he lives, and is now overseeing six more sites in Oceanside, Buena Park, Palm Desert, Corona, Long Beach and Torrance. He holds professional engineering licenses in several states and his LEED AP.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement