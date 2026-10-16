Victoria Harvey

SVP & CLO

Smile Brands Inc.

Victoria K. Harvey is the SVP and chief legal officer at Smile Brands Inc., where she anchors legal and governance strategy for a large, highly regulated national dental support organization. She advises executive leadership and the board on enterprise risk, compliance, privacy, employment and operational matters, building on a record that includes debt and refinancing transactions, M&A diligence and integration alongside crisis response. Harvey is a director of Smiles for Everyone Foundation, which has delivered more than $120 million in dental services globally. She also serves on the boards of ConsumerHealth, Inc. and the American Cancer Society’s Orange County Chapter. She previously served as president of the Association of Corporate Counsel Southern California. Furthermore, the Orange County Business Journal named her General Counsel of the Year for a private company.