UST

Chief Financial Officer

As chief financial officer of UST, Vijay Krishnan Padmanabhan leads the global finance organization for the digital technology solutions firm, overseeing treasury, tax, accounting, investor relations, compliance and financial reporting. With a 22-year tenure at UST, he has held multiple leadership roles, including vice president of finance, corporate controller and global head of finance and FP&A. Padmanabhan has played a central role in the company’s rapid global expansion, guiding cross-functional projects and managing financial operations across multiple subsidiaries and international platforms. His strategic oversight includes corporate investments, M&A and performance management, ensuring long-term sustainability and operational excellence. He is known for integrating agility with precision in financial planning and execution, supporting UST’s mission to deliver scalable, client-centric solutions. In recent years, Padmanabhan has championed initiatives that strengthen operational efficiencies and align global financial teams with the company’s broader digital innovation goals.

