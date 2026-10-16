Founding Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

As the founding partner of Easton & Easton, LLP, W. Douglas Easton established the personal injury and product liability firm in 1991 and built it into one of Orange County’s most respected plaintiff litigation practices. The firm now has 11 attorneys and 39 employees across offices in Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach and Las Vegas. Easton has spent his entire 55-year career representing individuals and families seriously injured or bereaved through negligence, work recognized by selection to Best Lawyers in America every year since 2007. He has served in Orange County Superior Court as a Temporary Judge, Arbitrator and Settlement Judge, and lectured on trial advocacy for California’s Continuing Education of the Bar. Under his leadership, the firm has recovered more than $500 million for injured clients across California and Nevada.