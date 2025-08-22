Sidoxia Capital Management

Founder

Wade Slome is the founder of Sidoxia Capital Management, where he brings more than 30 years of financial industry experience to a firm built on optimism, agility and a client-first investment strategy. Since launching Sidoxia in 2007, he has guided the firm through market cycles and economic turbulence, including the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic, while helping clients pursue long-term financial growth. He previously managed a $20-billion fund and currently oversees a hedge fund that has outperformed the S&P 500 since 2008. A recognized voice in the financial media, Slome has been featured by CNBC, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, and serves as editor of the widely followed blog InvestingCaffeine.com. Deeply committed to service, he supports the Mental Health Association of Orange County as a board member, inspired by personal experience and a belief that for every challenge, there is an opportunity—a philosophy that defines both his firm and his leadership.

