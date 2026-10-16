Wendy Wan-Juoh Huang

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Prospera Hotels

In-House Counsel

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Prospera Hotels Wendy Huang oversees all legal affairs across the company’s hotel ownership, development and management operations. She brings more than 30 years advising real estate companies on high-value transactions, regulatory matters and high-stakes litigation, having previously served as executive vice president and general counsel of Crown Realty & Development and general counsel for Olen Properties. Huang co-edits the California Litigation Review, a publication read by attorneys and judges statewide, and has sat on the executive committees of the litigation sections for both the State Bar of California and the California Lawyers Association. She also served as president of the Organization of Chinese Americans, Greater Los Angeles Chapter, and is admitted to practice in California, New York and Washington, D.C.

