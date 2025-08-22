VideoAmp, Inc.

VP, Associate General Counsel

Yashina Burns serves as vice president and associate general counsel at VideoAmp, Inc., where she advises on legal strategy and compliance for the company’s advanced media measurement platform. Since joining the company, she has led the development of enterprise-level AI and data governance policies, enabling compliant use of data linked to over $3 billion in annual ad spend. Burns previously spent eight years at DeepIntent, where she built and scaled the legal function during its rapid growth and guided the company through a near-billion-dollar acquisition. She has negotiated complex, multimillion-dollar agreements and launched innovative products that integrate privacy by design. Her work consistently empowers business units to lead responsibly in heavily regulated environments. Burns also served on the board of the Network Advertising Initiative and is active in the IAB and other policy forums. In 2024, she was named “Rising Star” by the Orange County Business Journal and remains a key voice in legal innovation within AdTech and healthcare marketing.

