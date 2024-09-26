Advertisement
inspirational women
THE EVENT

Thu, Nov 14 at 11:00 AM PST at Intercontinental Downtown LA

Thursday, November 14, 2024 | InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

LA Times Publishing is excited to announce the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank. This highly anticipated event, comprised of dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders with versatile backgrounds, will take place throughout the day to inspire, empower and enlighten the audience. The evening awards dinner will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

After the event, we will publish the Inspirational Women Magazine, available in print and online, that will feature profiles of the nominees, recaps of the panels and photos from the event.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

AGENDA

Afternoon Forum Session – Forum with Buffet Lunch

Dinner Session – Awards Dinner with Fireside Chat

Agenda

11:00 a.m. - Registration & Networking Luncheon

12:00 p.m. - Panel Discussions begin

4:30 p.m. - Afternoon Session ends

5:30 p.m. - Registration & Cocktail Reception

7:00 p.m. - Dinner

7:45 p.m. - Awards Program

Intercontinental Downtown LA, 900 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The afternoon panel discussions will explore key topics, including breaking risk aversion in women’s investing, achieving longevity and wellness, scaling businesses with innovative KPIs, building enduring brand legacies, and harnessing resilience to overcome challenges.

SPEAKERS

IW Speakers 2024

Elise Catherine Buik

President & CEO
United Way of Greater Los Angeles

IW Speakers 2024

Amber Ortiz

Senior Vice President, Private Banking
City National Bank

Talar Malakian

Talar Malakain

CMO
Phonexa

IW Speakers 2024

Mellody Hobson

Co-CEO
Ariel Investments

IW Speakers 2024

Nicole Auyang

Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking
City National Bank

IW Speakers 2024

Maria Karvela

Co-Founder
DnaNudge

Elizabeth English

Head of School
Archer School for Girls

THANK YOU SPONSORS

Presenting Sponsor

city national bank logo

Diamond Sponsors

K1 Investments Logo

La Croix Logo

CFO24 Platinum Promo

Platinum Sponsors

Archer School for Girls logo

Sponsor Logos

UNited way of greater los angeles logo

