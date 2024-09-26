THE EVENT
Thu, Nov 14 at 11:00 AM PST at Intercontinental Downtown LA
LA Times Publishing is excited to announce the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank. This highly anticipated event, comprised of dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders with versatile backgrounds, will take place throughout the day to inspire, empower and enlighten the audience. The evening awards dinner will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.
After the event, we will publish the Inspirational Women Magazine, available in print and online, that will feature profiles of the nominees, recaps of the panels and photos from the event.
Congratulations to all of the nominees!
AGENDA
Afternoon Forum Session – Forum with Buffet Lunch
Dinner Session – Awards Dinner with Fireside Chat
Agenda
11:00 a.m. - Registration & Networking Luncheon
12:00 p.m. - Panel Discussions begin
4:30 p.m. - Afternoon Session ends
5:30 p.m. - Registration & Cocktail Reception
7:00 p.m. - Dinner
7:45 p.m. - Awards Program
Intercontinental Downtown LA, 900 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017
PANEL DISCUSSIONS
The afternoon panel discussions will explore key topics, including breaking risk aversion in women’s investing, achieving longevity and wellness, scaling businesses with innovative KPIs, building enduring brand legacies, and harnessing resilience to overcome challenges.
SPEAKERS
THANK YOU SPONSORS
Presenting Sponsor
Diamond Sponsors
Platinum Sponsors
See Photos From Last Year’s Event
The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards was held on November 7, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton.
