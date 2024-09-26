BUY TICKETS HERE

THE EVENT

Thu, Nov 14 at 11:00 AM PST at Intercontinental Downtown LA

Thursday, November 14, 2024 | InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

LA Times Publishing is excited to announce the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank. This highly anticipated event, comprised of dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders with versatile backgrounds, will take place throughout the day to inspire, empower and enlighten the audience. The evening awards dinner will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

After the event, we will publish the Inspirational Women Magazine, available in print and online, that will feature profiles of the nominees, recaps of the panels and photos from the event.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

AGENDA

Afternoon Forum Session – Forum with Buffet Lunch

Dinner Session – Awards Dinner with Fireside Chat

Agenda

11:00 a.m. - Registration & Networking Luncheon

12:00 p.m. - Panel Discussions begin

4:30 p.m. - Afternoon Session ends

5:30 p.m. - Registration & Cocktail Reception

7:00 p.m. - Dinner

7:45 p.m. - Awards Program

Intercontinental Downtown LA, 900 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The afternoon panel discussions will explore key topics, including breaking risk aversion in women’s investing, achieving longevity and wellness, scaling businesses with innovative KPIs, building enduring brand legacies, and harnessing resilience to overcome challenges.

SPEAKERS

Elise Catherine Buik President & CEO

United Way of Greater Los Angeles



LinkedIn Amber Ortiz Senior Vice President, Private Banking

City National Bank



LinkedIn

Talar Malakain CMO

Phonexa



LinkedIn

Mellody Hobson Co-CEO

Ariel Investments



LinkedIn Nicole Auyang Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking

City National Bank



LinkedIn Maria Karvela Co-Founder

DnaNudge



LinkedIn

‎ Elizabeth English Head of School

Archer School for Girls



LinkedIn ‎

Presenting Sponsor

Diamond Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

See Photos From Last Year’s Event

The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards was held on November 7, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton.

The 2023 Inspirational Women Awards See Photos and Video from the 2023 Inspirational Women Awards

See all upcoming events, and see all of our B2B nomination opportunities.