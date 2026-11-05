Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Business Events

Honorees and Finalists from the 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

"Playing to Win: The New Business of Women’s Sports" panel at the 2026 Inspirational Women's Forum.
Playing to Win: The New Business of Women’s Sports” panel at the 2026 Inspirational Women’s Forum.
(Alan LaGuardia)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, the sixth iteration of the landmark Los Angeles event featured the best of women pioneers, decision makers and thought leaders from across Southern California.

The afternoon opened with a panel on the fast growth of women’s sports. Alisha Childress of Major League Volleyball, Los Angeles Sparks President Stacy Johns and Angel City Football Club CEO Amy Taylor discussed what’s fueling the momentum across soccer, volleyball, basketball and beyond. They covered the changing value of the women’s game and the role brands and investors are playing in its future. LA Times Studios’ Angelica Coronado moderated.

Anna Magzanyan and Jennie Garth discuss "I Choose Me" at the 2026 Inspriational Women's Forum.
(Sierra Aversano)
Advertisement

Then, in a fireside conversation, actress, bestselling author and entrepreneur Jennie Garth reflected on a career built on reinvention, from Beverly Hills, 90210 to writing, podcasting and business. Drawing on her book I Choose Me, she talked about letting go of other people’s expectations and moving forward with purpose. LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan led the conversation.

Creating the Precedent: Lara Shortz, Los Angeles office managing partner at Michelman & Robinson, described leading in a traditionally male-dominated field. She shared the career pivots, calculated risks and defining moments along the way, and how women are creating new models of leadership for those coming next. Los Angeles Times Assistant Managing Editor Angel Jennings moderated.

The Choices Behind Success: Ambition, Family & Legacy: Trial attorney Maro Burunsuzyan, founder of the Law Offices of Maro Burunsuzyan, spoke candidly with Anna Magzanyan about the choices and compromises that come with building a company and a legacy while raising a family. She also discussed how women are redefining success on their own terms.

Advertisement

Looking Good, Feeling Good: Building the Business Behind the Brand: The forum closed with four lifestyle founders: Chriselle Lim of PHLUR, Jennifer Meyer of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Sarah Gibson Tuttle of Olive & June. They walked through how they turned a personal style and a creative idea into a business that scales, covering viral marketing, building a loyal customer base, smart risk-taking and expansion. Melissa Magsaysay, host of LA Times Studios’ “Live & Well” podcast, moderated.

Honorees/Finalists

Find the complete list of honorees and finalists here:

Consumer Goods & Retail

Honoree: Laura Shaff, President & CFO, OSEA Malibu

Finalists:
Leona Whitney Beatty, Founder & CFO, Josephine & Billie’s
Hali Borenstein, Chief Executive Officer, Reformation
Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Chief Revenue Officer, Bay Cities
Mastaneh Sharafi, SVP, Science and Innovation, Ritual
Susan Taylor, President & CEO, Juice It Up!

Education / Nonprofit / Government

Honoree: Rosemary David Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, Central City Community Health Center, Inc.

Finalists: Tess Banko, Community Development Director, U.S.VETS
Cambria Cline, Co-Founder & Vice Chair, Youth Champions
Danielle Diliberti, Executive Board Member, MACH Alliance
Christina Miller, President & CEO, Mental Health America of Los Angeles
Rachel Moore, President & CEO, The Music Center (Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County)

Financial Services

Honoree: Collene Greenlee, Managing Director, West Region Head, Commercial Bank, Citibank

Finalists: Halé Behzadi, U.S. Vice Chair, California, BMO Bank N.A.
Cécile Chalifour, Managing Director, Community Development Banking, West Region, J.P. Morgan
Maria Hunter, Market President, Los Angeles, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Rebecca Shah, SVP, Head of HNW Banking & Specialty Deposits, Patriot Bank
Ursula St. Geme, EVP, Senior Regional Director, California Bank & Trust

Future Systems

Honoree: Nancy Coblenz, President & Co-Founder, Stellenium

Finalists: Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Xsolla
Malea Farsai, Corporate Counsel, NETSOL Technologies Inc.
Nicole Arbaugh McCormack, SVP & GM of Brand Solutions, TeamSnap
Liana Pogosyan, CFO & Treasurer, Xos Trucks
Susan Ying, SVP of Global Partnerships, Ampaire

Advertisement

Healthcare / Life Sciences

Honoree: Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder & CEO, Perelel

Finalists: Allyson Brooks, Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women’s Health Institute, Hoag
YJ Oh, SVP & GM, Surgical, Edwards Lifesciences
Sarah Oreck, Co-Founder & CEO, Mavida Health
Julia Perederiy, Founder, President, OmBiome
Smitha Ravipudi, CEO, USC Care Medical Group & Keck Medicine Ambulatory Care Services, Keck Medicine of USC

Professional Services

Honoree: Maro Burunsuzyan, Founder & CEO, Law Offices of Maro Burnusuzyan, APLC

Finalists: Taylor Hathaway-Zepeda, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Jennifer Post, Managing Partner, Los Angeles, Thompson Coburn LLP
Chahira Solh, Partner; Chair, Executive Committee, Crowell & Moring LLP
Vivian Thoreen, Executive Partner - Los Angeles, Holland & Knight
Tanya Viner, Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, Buchalter LLP

Real Estate / Construction

Honoree: Kathleen Abbott, Chief Revenue Officer, Shawmut Design and Construction

Finalists: Gina Abbott, President, Property Management, Stockdale Capital Partners
Val Achtemeier, Vice Chairman, Debt & Structured Finance, CBRE
Lise Bornstein, Partner, KFA Architecture
Christine Deschaine, Senior Vice President, KWP Real Estate
Rayni Romito Williams, CEO & Co-Founder, The Beverly Hills Estates

Sports / Entertainment

Honoree: Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, President, GrowthDay Entertainment, Growthday

Finalists: Katlyn Gao, Co-Founder & Founding CEO, League One Volleyball
Halee Mason, VP, Technology & Business Development, Cloud9 Esports, Inc.
Jennifer Mitchell, President, CBS Television Stations, Paramount
Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming
Lauren Stein, EVP, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television (SPT)

Business EventsBusiness by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Business

Banking & Finance

Change Lending Partners with Mortgage Marketplace to Profitr in Push for Home Loans on the Blockchain

AnySignal to Deliver Space-to-Earth Communications for Three Reflect Orbital Missions

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

AnySignal Lands Deal to Handle Space-to-Earth Communications for Three Reflect Orbital Missions

Inspirational Women 2022

Banking & Finance

HCVT Becomes Holthouse, Establishes Employee Stock Ownership Plan

POV Beauty Secures Series A Investment Led by Silas Capital to Fuel Rapid Growth in Skin Prep Category

Goods & Retail

POV Beauty Raises Series A Led by Silas Capital After Nationwide Sephora Launch

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Announce Agreement to Investigate Weather-Modeling Applications

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Sophia Space and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Team Up to Test Space-Based Computing for Weather Modeling

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

Sports Business

International Dance League Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Elysian Park Ventures

U.S. Air Force Awards Natilus $3.5 Million to Advance Dual-Use KONA Aircraft for Contested Logistics

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Natilus Wins $3.5 Million in Air Force Funding to Advance Its KONA Blended-Wing Freighter

Duets logo

Entertainment Business

Duets Launches a Platform for Sports, Entertainment and Creator Economy Startups

Redbird Capital Partners logo

Banking & Finance

RedBird Capital and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures Form $1 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership

Xsolla Acquires GamePix to Build a Complete Platform for Web and AI-Created Video Games

Entertainment Business

Xsolla Acquires Web Games Platform GamePix, Adding 10,000+ Browser Titles and 4,000+ Developers

Andrew “Drew” Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles Office

Banking & Finance

Drew Chan Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Senior Portfolio Manager in Los Angeles

Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Jacques Retief CEO of Custom Goods

Goods & Retail

Jacques Retief Named CEO of Custom Goods, the Carson-Based 3PL Backed by Angeles Equity Partners

The Latest Deals

Advertisement