Honorees and Finalists from the 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards
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The 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, the sixth iteration of the landmark Los Angeles event featured the best of women pioneers, decision makers and thought leaders from across Southern California.
The afternoon opened with a panel on the fast growth of women’s sports. Alisha Childress of Major League Volleyball, Los Angeles Sparks President Stacy Johns and Angel City Football Club CEO Amy Taylor discussed what’s fueling the momentum across soccer, volleyball, basketball and beyond. They covered the changing value of the women’s game and the role brands and investors are playing in its future. LA Times Studios’ Angelica Coronado moderated.
Then, in a fireside conversation, actress, bestselling author and entrepreneur Jennie Garth reflected on a career built on reinvention, from Beverly Hills, 90210 to writing, podcasting and business. Drawing on her book I Choose Me, she talked about letting go of other people’s expectations and moving forward with purpose. LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan led the conversation.
Creating the Precedent: Lara Shortz, Los Angeles office managing partner at Michelman & Robinson, described leading in a traditionally male-dominated field. She shared the career pivots, calculated risks and defining moments along the way, and how women are creating new models of leadership for those coming next. Los Angeles Times Assistant Managing Editor Angel Jennings moderated.
The Choices Behind Success: Ambition, Family & Legacy: Trial attorney Maro Burunsuzyan, founder of the Law Offices of Maro Burunsuzyan, spoke candidly with Anna Magzanyan about the choices and compromises that come with building a company and a legacy while raising a family. She also discussed how women are redefining success on their own terms.
Looking Good, Feeling Good: Building the Business Behind the Brand: The forum closed with four lifestyle founders: Chriselle Lim of PHLUR, Jennifer Meyer of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Sarah Gibson Tuttle of Olive & June. They walked through how they turned a personal style and a creative idea into a business that scales, covering viral marketing, building a loyal customer base, smart risk-taking and expansion. Melissa Magsaysay, host of LA Times Studios’ “Live & Well” podcast, moderated.
Honorees/Finalists
Find the complete list of honorees and finalists here:
Consumer Goods & Retail
Honoree: Laura Shaff, President & CFO, OSEA Malibu
Finalists:
Leona Whitney Beatty, Founder & CFO, Josephine & Billie’s
Hali Borenstein, Chief Executive Officer, Reformation
Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Chief Revenue Officer, Bay Cities
Mastaneh Sharafi, SVP, Science and Innovation, Ritual
Susan Taylor, President & CEO, Juice It Up!
Education / Nonprofit / Government
Honoree: Rosemary David Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, Central City Community Health Center, Inc.
Finalists: Tess Banko, Community Development Director, U.S.VETS
Cambria Cline, Co-Founder & Vice Chair, Youth Champions
Danielle Diliberti, Executive Board Member, MACH Alliance
Christina Miller, President & CEO, Mental Health America of Los Angeles
Rachel Moore, President & CEO, The Music Center (Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County)
Financial Services
Honoree: Collene Greenlee, Managing Director, West Region Head, Commercial Bank, Citibank
Finalists: Halé Behzadi, U.S. Vice Chair, California, BMO Bank N.A.
Cécile Chalifour, Managing Director, Community Development Banking, West Region, J.P. Morgan
Maria Hunter, Market President, Los Angeles, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Rebecca Shah, SVP, Head of HNW Banking & Specialty Deposits, Patriot Bank
Ursula St. Geme, EVP, Senior Regional Director, California Bank & Trust
Future Systems
Honoree: Nancy Coblenz, President & Co-Founder, Stellenium
Finalists: Carla Bedrosian, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Xsolla
Malea Farsai, Corporate Counsel, NETSOL Technologies Inc.
Nicole Arbaugh McCormack, SVP & GM of Brand Solutions, TeamSnap
Liana Pogosyan, CFO & Treasurer, Xos Trucks
Susan Ying, SVP of Global Partnerships, Ampaire
Healthcare / Life Sciences
Honoree: Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founder & CEO, Perelel
Finalists: Allyson Brooks, Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women’s Health Institute, Hoag
YJ Oh, SVP & GM, Surgical, Edwards Lifesciences
Sarah Oreck, Co-Founder & CEO, Mavida Health
Julia Perederiy, Founder, President, OmBiome
Smitha Ravipudi, CEO, USC Care Medical Group & Keck Medicine Ambulatory Care Services, Keck Medicine of USC
Professional Services
Honoree: Maro Burunsuzyan, Founder & CEO, Law Offices of Maro Burnusuzyan, APLC
Finalists: Taylor Hathaway-Zepeda, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Jennifer Post, Managing Partner, Los Angeles, Thompson Coburn LLP
Chahira Solh, Partner; Chair, Executive Committee, Crowell & Moring LLP
Vivian Thoreen, Executive Partner - Los Angeles, Holland & Knight
Tanya Viner, Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, Buchalter LLP
Real Estate / Construction
Honoree: Kathleen Abbott, Chief Revenue Officer, Shawmut Design and Construction
Finalists: Gina Abbott, President, Property Management, Stockdale Capital Partners
Val Achtemeier, Vice Chairman, Debt & Structured Finance, CBRE
Lise Bornstein, Partner, KFA Architecture
Christine Deschaine, Senior Vice President, KWP Real Estate
Rayni Romito Williams, CEO & Co-Founder, The Beverly Hills Estates
Sports / Entertainment
Honoree: Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, President, GrowthDay Entertainment, Growthday
Finalists: Katlyn Gao, Co-Founder & Founding CEO, League One Volleyball
Halee Mason, VP, Technology & Business Development, Cloud9 Esports, Inc.
Jennifer Mitchell, President, CBS Television Stations, Paramount
Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming
Lauren Stein, EVP, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television (SPT)