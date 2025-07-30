The Second Annual Croatian International Film Festival is Set to Shine in Sibenik

The shimmering Adriatic coast of Croatia is once again set to transform into a vibrant hub for independent cinema as the Croatian International Film Festival (CIFF) gears up for its highly anticipated second year.

Created and spearheaded by Croatian-American actress and producer Ella Mische (and representing the first – and only – women-led film festival in Europe) the CIFF, co-sponsored by The Envelope and LA Times Studios, set within the picturesque seaside town of Sibenik , promises an immersive experience that perfectly mixes some of the best in global filmmaking with the region’s enchanting and ancient culture. The event is also sponsored this year by the Croatian National Tourist Board.

CIFF creator and director Ella Mische.

Mische’s inspiration for CIFF stemmed from what she called a “clear need,” and also a personal connection to her heritage. “I started the festival two years ago because of two reasons, necessity in the market, and because over the years producers kept calling and wanting to film in Croatia,” she explained.

With Croatia burgeoning as this filming hotbed, in part thanks to its star turn as a location in hit vanguard television and blockbuster movies, Mische identified a gap in the business side of film distribution in South Central Europe. “Here, filmmakers can make a movie and it never really sees the light of day outside three neighboring countries.” Among her goals was to give greater opportunities to this European indie market.

But this lack of exposure isn’t simply omnidirectional. From the U.S. perspective, Mische noted much enthusiasm from American independent filmmakers who were eager to tap into new European audiences. A representative from Bleecker Street extended a heartfelt thank you for opening American independent film into the region, she recalled.

“It kind of works both ways,” said Mische. “I think [South Central Europe] is a nice meeting spot for all these movies.”

And the excitement is palpable for 2025’s CIFF. In addition to drawing VIPs from across the globe, including the former U.S. Ambassador to Croatia, Nathalie Rayes, the festival has a star-packed attendee list to match its impressive film lineup.

CIFF is set to open with “The Friend,” a highly anticipated film starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray and distributed by the aforementioned Bleecker Street. Tyler Dioli, the production company’s president and CMO, will also be on hand to host an informative – and topical – panel titled “Demystifying Distribution International.”

The packed second-year lineup is something Mische described as “gigantic.” The event will run from noon till midnight each of its four days and feature over 40 movies from all over the world and an awards ceremony on the final evening.

The “Oko Didino” awards statue, one of 10 given on the final evening. The Croatian phrase roughly translates to “apple of my eye.”

CIFF is also offering a rich array of panels and Q&As with actors, directors and writers. A new addition for 2025 is a focus on student film.These talented pupils, ranging from 12 to 13 years old, created a short film called “The Missing Teacher,” which will premiere at the festival. “I want to instill positivity, and give hope and opportunity to kids that would never otherwise see it,” Mische said.

For Mische, the festival is also a deeply personal endeavor to combine her Croatian heritage and life in New York City into “something that brings them together.” The immediate and enthusiastic support she received was overwhelming, she said. Croatian-Americans are also flocking to the festival this year, including Counsel General of Croatia in L.A. Ree Pea, as well as Tony Kerum of Tony’s Food Service, one of the largest such outfits in the city.

“Honestly, it was the easiest ask – everybody that I’ve asked, ‘Do you want to come be a part of this?’ Everybody said yes,” said Mische. Last year, over 50 friends and colleagues from New York and Los Angeles gathered in Sibenik, tying the inaugural festival experience with a sojourn in the beautiful seaside town.

The festival’s growth in Sibenik has been both organic and impactful. While the first year presented challenges in establishing a new type of film event in Croatia, support from the tourism board has significantly expanded. A notable change this year is the relocation of the main screening venue from a to a picturesque city square. “It seats 400 people, and it’s open air,” Mische said. Other locations include a historic national theater and the town’s unique Fortress Barone. The mix of these different venues is something Mische described as “little vignettes in the city,” offering visitors a de facto tour while they take in the films.

Lodging in Sibernik is made easy by the seaside Amerun Hotel. Renovated in 2019, the complex was once a Dominican sanctuary. Hotelier Toni Purko mentioned that during excavation for the remodel, so many precious historic artifacts were unearthed they informed the hotel’s design – a feeling that is as much old world as contemporary.

Boasting a background as an actor, producer and director, Mische acknowledges the immense undertaking. However, her years of building relationships in the industry have proven invaluable, enabling her to draw top talent and compelling content. While the immediate focus is on a successful event, the festival’s future already looks bright, with whispers of even bigger names for next year. All of this hints at a trajectory that could soon see Sibenik join the ranks of globally recognized film festival destinations.

Mische, who approaches this responsibility as unflappably as any other role she takes on, did admit being slightly nervous about one important aspect as the festival grows and grows.

“This year, I have to write an opening speech,” she mused. “Last year, I didn’t. I just had little notes.”